Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.11. 46,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,255. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

