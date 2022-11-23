Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 131,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 827,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,959. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

