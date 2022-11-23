Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.80% of VOXX International worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOXX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VOXX International Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 5,221 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 5,221 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 9,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 391,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,530 over the last ninety days. 41.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VOXX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.