Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Porch Group Stock Up 26.8 %

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,198. The company has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.57. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 46,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,808.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,849,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,055,268.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 72,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 502,103 shares of company stock worth $615,955. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

