Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O-I Glass as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $15,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $3,686,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

OI remained flat at $16.62 during trading on Wednesday. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

