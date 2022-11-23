Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.24.
Essex Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
