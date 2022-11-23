Ethernity Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $118,774.80 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $118,774.80 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00011110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.50 or 0.08687882 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00473594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.51 or 0.29076075 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.