Euler Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00027301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $44.49 million and $1.92 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.36 or 0.08730854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00470055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.45 or 0.28839770 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

