Evercore ISI Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 11.9 %

PAGS stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.