Evercore ISI Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 11.9 %
PAGS stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
