Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 15.7%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Everything Blockchain Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.