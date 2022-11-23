Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 265094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Evotec Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

