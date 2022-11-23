Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Express by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,337 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 403,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Express by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

