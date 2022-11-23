Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express
About Express
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

