Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $693.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
