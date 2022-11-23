Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $693.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Exscientia by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

