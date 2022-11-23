Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,610 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,845,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

