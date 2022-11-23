Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $32,271,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,173,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,381,000 after buying an additional 302,088 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,829,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $470.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.