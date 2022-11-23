Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 170,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,294,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

