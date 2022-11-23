Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Federal Signal Price Performance
Federal Signal stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $50.56.
Federal Signal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Federal Signal
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Signal (FSS)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.