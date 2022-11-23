Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.