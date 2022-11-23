Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $422.12 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $422.12 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,365.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00041197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00232105 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99613252 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,705,587.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

