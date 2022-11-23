Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,690 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.