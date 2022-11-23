Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 7,405 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

