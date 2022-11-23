Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,905 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 59.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

