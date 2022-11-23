Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $355.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.06.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.