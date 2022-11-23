Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 125,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Intel by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

