Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.83.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

