Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $340.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.03 and its 200 day moving average is $341.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

