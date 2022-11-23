Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 6,016 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.