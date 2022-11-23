Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

