Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.