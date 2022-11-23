Financial Comparison: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Arrow Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

44.9% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.38 $13.14 million N/A N/A Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.95 $49.86 million $2.84 12.47

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 29.89% 16.56% 1.23% Arrow Financial 30.65% 13.15% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

