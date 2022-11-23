Financial Comparison: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $100,000.00 125.77 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.37 -$88.56 million ($1.18) -0.65

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -8.16% -3.61% Hycroft Mining -205.63% -192.29% -38.02%

Summary

Braveheart Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

(Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.