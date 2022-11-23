Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 840 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $524.65 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.91 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

