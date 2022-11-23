Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

