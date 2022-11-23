Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,101 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

