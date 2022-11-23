Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.