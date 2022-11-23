Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

