Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 4,620 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 342,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

