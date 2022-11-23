Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $161,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT stock opened at $257.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

