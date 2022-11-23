Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,089 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRN. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

