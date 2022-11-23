Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $380.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

