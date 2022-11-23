First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 22.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

