First Interstate Bank Buys Shares of 2,123 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.72. 9,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.