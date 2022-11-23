First Interstate Bank Invests $642,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.41. 4,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.38 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $262.54. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

