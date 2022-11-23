First Interstate Bank Takes $235,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.29. 7,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,205. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

