First Interstate Bank Takes $275,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,465,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 363,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,017. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.