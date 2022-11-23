First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.41. 7,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

