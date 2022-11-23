First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.40.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.23. The company had a trading volume of 516,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,099. The company has a market cap of C$21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

