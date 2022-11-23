First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FCAL opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

