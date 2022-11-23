First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

