First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

