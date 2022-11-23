First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
