First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter.

